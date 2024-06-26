Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1757 (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1757 - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1757 - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,56 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1757
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg, Sestroretsk
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1757 . This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Yekaterinburg, Sestroretsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 310 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,800. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1757 at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
137 $
Price in auction currency 12000 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1757 at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1757 at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1757 at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1757 at auction RedSquare - December 2, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date December 2, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1757 at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1757 at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 3500 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1757 at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1757 at auction RedSquare - August 5, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date August 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1757 at auction AURORA - July 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1757 at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1757 at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1757 at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1757 at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1757 at auction RedSquare - December 3, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date December 3, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1757 at auction RedSquare - December 3, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date December 3, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1757 at auction RedSquare - September 10, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date September 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1757 at auction RedSquare - September 10, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date September 10, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1757 at auction RedSquare - September 10, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date September 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1757 at auction RedSquare - August 13, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date August 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1757 at auction RedSquare - July 16, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date July 16, 2022
Condition F
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1757 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

