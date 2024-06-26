Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1757 (Russia, Elizabeth)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,56 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1757
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg, Sestroretsk
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1757 . This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Yekaterinburg, Sestroretsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 310 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,800. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- AURORA (8)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Coins.ee (7)
- Empire (4)
- Imperial Coin (17)
- Katz (6)
- Niemczyk (1)
- NIKO (2)
- Numisbalt (3)
- Rare Coins (23)
- RedSquare (18)
- RND (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (5)
- SINCONA (6)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
137 $
Price in auction currency 12000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 3500 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
