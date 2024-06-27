Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1745 (Russia, Elizabeth)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,1 g
- Diameter 18,5 - 20,5 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1745
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
Auction Prices (39)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1745 . This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 177 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 800. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 7000 RUB
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 30 GBP
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 1, 2021
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date March 29, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1745 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
