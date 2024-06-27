Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1745 (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1745 - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1745 - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,1 g
  • Diameter 18,5 - 20,5 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1745
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
Auction Prices (39)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1745 . This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 177 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 800. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Imperial Coin (8)
  • Katz (7)
  • Rare Coins (11)
  • RedSquare (2)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • SINCONA (3)
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1745 at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1745 at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 7000 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1745 at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1745 at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 30 GBP
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1745 at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1745 at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1745 at auction RedSquare - March 19, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date March 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1745 at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1745 at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1745 at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1745 at auction Rare Coins - December 4, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1745 at auction Imperial Coin - December 7, 2021
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1745 at auction Imperial Coin - December 7, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 7, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1745 at auction RedSquare - October 2, 2021
Seller RedSquare
Date October 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1745 at auction Rare Coins - September 8, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1745 at auction Imperial Coin - June 1, 2021
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1745 at auction Imperial Coin - June 1, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 1, 2021
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1745 at auction Rare Coins - January 27, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1745 at auction Rare Coins - December 16, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1745 at auction Imperial Coin - October 20, 2020
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1745 at auction Imperial Coin - October 20, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 20, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1745 at auction Imperial Coin - September 22, 2020
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1745 at auction Imperial Coin - September 22, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 22, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1745 at auction Imperial Coin - June 2, 2020
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1745 at auction Imperial Coin - June 2, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1745 at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1745 at auction Katz - March 29, 2020
Seller Katz
Date March 29, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1745 at auction Katz - March 29, 2020
Seller Katz
Date March 29, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1745 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Elizabeth Coins of Russia in 1745 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins Polushka (1/4 Kopek) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search