Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1745 (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1745 . This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 177 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 800. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

