Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1744 (Russia, Elizabeth)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,1 g
- Diameter 18,5 - 20,5 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1744
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1744 . This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 254 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 500. Bidding took place January 23, 2009.
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 30 GBP
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 1650 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 2, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date September 26, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date July 4, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date January 23, 2009
Condition VF30
Selling price
