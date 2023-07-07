Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1744 (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1744 - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1744 - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,1 g
  • Diameter 18,5 - 20,5 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1744
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1744 . This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 254 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 500. Bidding took place January 23, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • Imperial Coin (4)
  • Katz (3)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1744 at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 30 GBP
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1744 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1744 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 1650 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1744 at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1744 at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1744 at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1744 at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1744 at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1744 at auction Imperial Coin - December 7, 2021
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1744 at auction Imperial Coin - December 7, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1744 at auction Rare Coins - October 2, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 2, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1744 at auction Imperial Coin - October 28, 2021
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1744 at auction Imperial Coin - October 28, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1744 at auction Imperial Coin - June 1, 2021
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1744 at auction Imperial Coin - June 1, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 1, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1744 at auction Coins.ee - March 28, 2021
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1744 at auction Coins.ee - March 28, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1744 at auction Katz - September 26, 2019
Seller Katz
Date September 26, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1744 at auction Katz - July 4, 2019
Seller Katz
Date July 4, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1744 at auction Rare Coins - February 13, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1744 at auction Katz - June 24, 2018
Seller Katz
Date June 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1744 at auction AURORA - May 30, 2017
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1744 at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1744 at auction Alexander - January 23, 2009
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1744 at auction Alexander - January 23, 2009
Seller Alexander
Date January 23, 2009
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1744 at auction Alexander - January 23, 2009
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1744 at auction Alexander - January 23, 2009
Seller Alexander
Date January 23, 2009
Condition F15
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1744 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

