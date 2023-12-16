Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1743 (Russia, Elizabeth)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,1 g
- Diameter 18,5 - 20,5 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1743
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1743 . This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 244 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 550. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Seller Empire
Date December 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
88 $
Price in auction currency 8000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 9000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 1, 2021
Condition VF35 BN
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 26, 2019
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1743 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
