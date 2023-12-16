Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1743 (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1743 - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1743 - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,1 g
  • Diameter 18,5 - 20,5 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1743
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1743 . This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 244 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 550. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1743 at auction Empire - December 16, 2023
Seller Empire
Date December 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
88 $
Price in auction currency 8000 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1743 at auction Russian Heritage - May 28, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 9000 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1743 at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1743 at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1743 at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1743 at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1743 at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1743 at auction Imperial Coin - June 1, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 1, 2021
Condition VF35 BN
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1743 at auction Rare Coins - December 18, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1743 at auction Imperial Coin - November 26, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 26, 2019
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1743 at auction Rare Coins - December 12, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1743 at auction Rare Coins - December 12, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1743 at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1743 at auction Alexander - January 23, 2009
Seller Alexander
Date January 23, 2009
Condition VF25
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1743 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

