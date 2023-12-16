Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1743 (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1743 . This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 244 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 550. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition XF (5) VF (8) F (1) Condition (slab) XF45 (1) VF35 (1) VF25 (1) VF20 (1) BN (1)