Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1748. Restrike (Russia, Elizabeth)
Variety: Restrike
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8,19 g
- Diameter 23 - 28 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1748
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1748 . Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 340 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 3,000. Bidding took place November 8, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Goldberg (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Rare Coins (2)
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
1320 $
Price in auction currency 1320 USD
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 8, 2014
Condition MS65
Selling price
3000 $
Price in auction currency 3000 USD
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 26, 2014
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date May 31, 2005
Condition MS66 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
