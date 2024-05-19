Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1758 (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1758 . This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 389 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place April 22, 2013.

Сondition XF (11) VF (6) F (1) Condition (slab) XF45 (2) VF35 (1) VF30 (1)