Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1758 (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1758 - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1758 - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 571,207

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1758
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1758 . This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 389 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place April 22, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Empire (1)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Rare Coins (9)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1758 at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 38 EUR
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1758 at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1758 at auction Russian Heritage - July 23, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
110 $
Price in auction currency 10000 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1758 at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1758 at auction Empire - April 8, 2022
Seller Empire
Date April 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1758 at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1758 at auction AURORA - January 26, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date January 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1758 at auction Rare Coins - September 8, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1758 at auction Rare Coins - June 17, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1758 at auction Imperial Coin - June 2, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1758 at auction Alexander - May 6, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date May 6, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1758 at auction Imperial Coin - December 17, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 17, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1758 at auction Rare Coins - September 18, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 18, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1758 at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1758 at auction Rare Coins - December 12, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1758 at auction Rare Coins - October 4, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 4, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1758 at auction AURORA - September 19, 2017
Seller AURORA
Date September 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1758 at auction Rauch - April 22, 2013
Seller Rauch
Date April 22, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1758 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

