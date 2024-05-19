Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1758 (Russia, Elizabeth)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,12 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 571,207
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1758
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1758 . This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 389 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place April 22, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- AURORA (2)
- Empire (1)
- Imperial Coin (2)
- Katz (1)
- Rare Coins (9)
- Rauch (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
110 $
Price in auction currency 10000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date January 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 4, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1758 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search