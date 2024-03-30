Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1757 (Russia, Elizabeth)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,12 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1757
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg, Sestroretsk
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1757 . This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Yekaterinburg, Sestroretsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1321 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 650. Bidding took place January 8, 2019.
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 4200 RUB
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date January 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 16, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 26, 2021
Condition MS60 BN
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 1, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 22, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
