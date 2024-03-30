Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1757 (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1757 . This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Yekaterinburg, Sestroretsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1321 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 650. Bidding took place January 8, 2019.

