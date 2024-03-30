Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1757 (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1757 - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1757 - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1757
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg, Sestroretsk
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1757 . This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Yekaterinburg, Sestroretsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1321 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 650. Bidding took place January 8, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AURORA (3)
  • CNG (1)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (7)
  • Katz (3)
  • Rare Coins (11)
  • RedSquare (3)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1757 at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1757 at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 4200 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1757 at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1757 at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1757 at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1757 at auction RedSquare - September 10, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date September 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1757 at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1757 at auction RedSquare - May 28, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1757 at auction RedSquare - March 19, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date March 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1757 at auction Russian Heritage - February 5, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1757 at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1757 at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1757 at auction AURORA - January 26, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date January 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1757 at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1757 at auction Russiancoin - September 16, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 16, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1757 at auction Russiancoin - March 11, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1757 at auction Imperial Coin - January 26, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 26, 2021
Condition MS60 BN
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1757 at auction Russiancoin - October 1, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 1, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1757 at auction Imperial Coin - September 22, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 22, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1757 at auction Imperial Coin - June 2, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1757 at auction Imperial Coin - June 2, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
