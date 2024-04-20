Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1754 (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1754 - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1754 - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,19 g
  • Diameter 23 - 28 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1754
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1754 . This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 166 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 2,400. Bidding took place December 12, 2018.

Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1754 at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1754 at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 1100 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1754 at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1754 at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1754 at auction RedSquare - September 10, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date September 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1754 at auction RedSquare - September 10, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date September 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1754 at auction RedSquare - May 28, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1754 at auction RedSquare - May 28, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1754 at auction RedSquare - March 19, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date March 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1754 at auction RedSquare - March 19, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date March 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1754 at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF20
Selling price
23 ₽
Price in auction currency 23 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1754 at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1754 at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1754 at auction RedSquare - February 26, 2021
Seller RedSquare
Date February 26, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1754 at auction Russiancoin - October 1, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 1, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1754 at auction Rare Coins - December 12, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1754 at auction Imperial Coin - September 4, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 4, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1754 at auction Alexander - January 23, 2009
Seller Alexander
Date January 23, 2009
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1754 at auction Alexander - January 23, 2009
Seller Alexander
Date January 23, 2009
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1754 at auction Alexander - January 23, 2009
Seller Alexander
Date January 23, 2009
Condition VF20
Selling price

