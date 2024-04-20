Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1754 (Russia, Elizabeth)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8,19 g
- Diameter 23 - 28 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1754
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1754 . This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 166 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 2,400. Bidding took place December 12, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 1100 RUB
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF20
Selling price
23 ₽
Price in auction currency 23 RUB
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Seller RedSquare
Date February 26, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 1, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 4, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1754 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
