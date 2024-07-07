Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1749 (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1749 . This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red, Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1448 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,450. Bidding took place August 5, 2014.

