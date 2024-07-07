Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1749 (Russia, Elizabeth)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8,19 g
- Diameter 23 - 28 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1749
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red, Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (244)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1749 . This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red, Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1448 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,450. Bidding took place August 5, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 500 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 850 RUB
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
123 ... 12
