Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1749 (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1749 - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1749 - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,19 g
  • Diameter 23 - 28 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1749
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red, Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (244)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1749 . This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red, Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1448 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,450. Bidding took place August 5, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (5)
  • AURORA (18)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coins and Medals (3)
  • Coins.ee (5)
  • CoinsNB (2)
  • Denga1700 (10)
  • Empire (3)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Imperial Coin (20)
  • Inasta (1)
  • Katz (33)
  • Künker (3)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • MS67 (1)
  • MUNZE (9)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Nomisma Aste (1)
  • Numisbalt (10)
  • Pars Coins (1)
  • Rare Coins (27)
  • Rauch (3)
  • RedSquare (5)
  • RND (2)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (34)
  • Russiancoin (38)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1749 at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1749 at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1749 at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 500 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1749 at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1749 at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 850 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1749 at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1749 at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1749 at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1749 at auction CoinsNB - June 15, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1749 at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1749 at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1749 at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1749 at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1749 at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1749 at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1749 at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1749 at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1749 at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1749 at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1749 at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1749 at auction CoinsNB - March 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1749 at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1749 at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1749 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Elizabeth Coins of Russia in 1749 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins Denga (1/2 Kopek) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search