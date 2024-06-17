Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1747 (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1747 . This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 182 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 400. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition AU (4) XF (7) VF (28) No grade (13) Condition (slab) AU50 (2) XF45 (1) XF40 (1) VF25 (3) DETAILS (3) BN (3) Service NGC (5) RNGA (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (1)

AURORA (5)

Coins.ee (1)

Denga1700 (1)

Hermes Auctions (1)

HERVERA (1)

Imperial Coin (4)

Katz (4)

MS67 (3)

MUNZE (1)

Numisbalt (2)

Rare Coins (6)

RedSquare (4)

Russian Heritage (6)

Russiancoin (10)

SINCONA (1)

Soler y Llach (1)