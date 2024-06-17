Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1747 (Russia, Elizabeth)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8,19 g
- Diameter 23 - 28 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1747
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (52)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1747 . This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 182 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 400. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 550 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 150 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1747 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
