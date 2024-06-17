Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1747 (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1747 - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1747 - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,19 g
  • Diameter 23 - 28 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1747
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (52)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1747 . This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 182 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 400. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1747 at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 550 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1747 at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 150 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1747 at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1747 at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1747 at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1747 at auction Russian Heritage - January 21, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1747 at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1747 at auction AURORA - October 5, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1747 at auction Russiancoin - August 31, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1747 at auction AURORA - August 24, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1747 at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1747 at auction Russiancoin - April 13, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1747 at auction Russiancoin - November 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1747 at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1747 at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1747 at auction RedSquare - September 10, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date September 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1747 at auction Russian Heritage - June 19, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1747 at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1747 at auction RedSquare - May 28, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1747 at auction Russian Heritage - May 22, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1747 at auction Russian Heritage - May 8, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1747 at auction RedSquare - March 19, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date March 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

