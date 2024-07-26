Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1746 (Russia, Elizabeth)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8,19 g
- Diameter 23 - 28 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1746
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (64)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1746 . This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 95 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 34,000. Bidding took place February 23, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 550 RUB
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1746 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
