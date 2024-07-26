Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1746 (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1746 - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1746 - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,19 g
  • Diameter 23 - 28 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1746
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (64)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1746 . This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 95 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 34,000. Bidding took place February 23, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Agora (1)
  • Alexander (2)
  • AURORA (6)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Denga1700 (3)
  • Empire (2)
  • Hermes Auctions (2)
  • Imperial Coin (13)
  • Katz (5)
  • MUNZE (2)
  • Rare Coins (5)
  • RedSquare (7)
  • Russian Heritage (4)
  • Russiancoin (11)
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1746 at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 13 EUR
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1746 at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 550 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1746 at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1746 at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1746 at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1746 at auction RedSquare - January 27, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date January 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1746 at auction Russian Heritage - January 21, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1746 at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1746 at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1746 at auction RedSquare - November 4, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date November 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1746 at auction AURORA - October 5, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1746 at auction Russiancoin - August 31, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1746 at auction AURORA - August 24, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1746 at auction Agora - August 8, 2023
Seller Agora
Date August 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1746 at auction RedSquare - August 5, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date August 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1746 at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1746 at auction RedSquare - July 2, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date July 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1746 at auction Russian Heritage - April 23, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1746 at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1746 at auction RedSquare - April 15, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date April 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1746 at auction Russiancoin - April 13, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1746 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

