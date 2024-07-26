Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1746 (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1746 . This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 95 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 34,000. Bidding took place February 23, 2019.

