Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1745 (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1745 - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1745 - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,19 g
  • Diameter 23 - 28 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1745
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1745 . This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2462 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place November 2, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AURORA (3)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Imperial Coin (4)
  • Katz (3)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (5)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (11)
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1745 at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1745 at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1745 at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 5750 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1745 at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1745 at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1745 at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1745 at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 1100 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1745 at auction AURORA - August 24, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1745 at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1745 at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1745 at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1745 at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1745 at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1745 at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1745 at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1745 at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1745 at auction RedSquare - March 19, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date March 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1745 at auction Russiancoin - November 25, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 25, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1745 at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1745 at auction Russiancoin - June 10, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 10, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1745 at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1745 at auction Russiancoin - November 12, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1745 at auction Russiancoin - November 12, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1745 at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1745 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Elizabeth Coins of Russia in 1745 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins Denga (1/2 Kopek) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search