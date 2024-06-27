Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1745 (Russia, Elizabeth)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8,19 g
- Diameter 23 - 28 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1745
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1745 . This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2462 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place November 2, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AURORA (3)
- Coins.ee (1)
- Imperial Coin (4)
- Katz (3)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (5)
- RedSquare (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- Russiancoin (11)
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 1100 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller RedSquare
Date March 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1745 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
