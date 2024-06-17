Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1744 (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1744 . This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7107 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place October 14, 2009.

