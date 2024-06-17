Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1744 (Russia, Elizabeth)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8,19 g
- Diameter 23 - 28 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1744
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1744 . This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7107 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place October 14, 2009.
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 650 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 700 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 2, 2021
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 1, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2020
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
