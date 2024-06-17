Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1744 (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1744 - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1744 - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,19 g
  • Diameter 23 - 28 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1744
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1744 . This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7107 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place October 14, 2009.

Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1744 at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 650 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1744 at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 700 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1744 at auction AURORA - October 5, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1744 at auction AURORA - August 24, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1744 at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1744 at auction Russian Heritage - September 25, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1744 at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1744 at auction Imperial Coin - November 2, 2021
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1744 at auction Imperial Coin - November 2, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 2, 2021
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1744 at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1744 at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1744 at auction Russiancoin - October 1, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 1, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1744 at auction Imperial Coin - June 2, 2020
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1744 at auction Imperial Coin - June 2, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1744 at auction Imperial Coin - June 2, 2020
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1744 at auction Imperial Coin - June 2, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2020
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1744 at auction Alexander - May 6, 2020
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1744 at auction Alexander - May 6, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date May 6, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1744 at auction Imperial Coin - May 5, 2020
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1744 at auction Imperial Coin - May 5, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1744 at auction Alexander - February 12, 2020
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1744 at auction Alexander - February 12, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date February 12, 2020
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1744 at auction Imperial Coin - January 28, 2020
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1744 at auction Imperial Coin - January 28, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 28, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1744 at auction Rare Coins - December 18, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 18, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1744 at auction Imperial Coin - December 17, 2019
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1744 at auction Imperial Coin - December 17, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1744 at auction Imperial Coin - November 26, 2019
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1744 at auction Imperial Coin - November 26, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 26, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1744 at auction Rare Coins - June 19, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

