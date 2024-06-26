Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1748 (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1748 - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1748 - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,19 g
  • Diameter 23 - 28 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1748
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red, Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (221) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1748 . This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red, Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3315 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place September 26, 2019.

Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1748 at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 460 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1748 at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1748 at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1748 at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1748 at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1748 at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1748 at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1748 at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1748 at auction MS67 - February 14, 2024
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1748 at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1748 at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1748 at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1748 at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1748 at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1748 at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1748 at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1748 at auction Russiancoin - November 23, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1748 at auction MS67 - November 8, 2023
Seller MS67
Date November 8, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1748 at auction Russian Heritage - October 29, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1748 at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1748 at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1748 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

