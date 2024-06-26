Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1748 (Russia, Elizabeth)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8,19 g
- Diameter 23 - 28 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1748
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red, Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1748 . This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red, Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3315 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place September 26, 2019.
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 460 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date November 8, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
