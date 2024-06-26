Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1748 (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1748 . This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red, Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3315 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place September 26, 2019.

Сondition UNC (16) AU (57) XF (56) VF (42) F (2) No grade (48) Condition (slab) MS62 (4) MS61 (4) MS60 (1) AU58 (5) AU55 (10) AU53 (4) AU50 (8) XF45 (4) XF40 (12) VF35 (2) VF30 (3) VF25 (1) DETAILS (4) BN (21) Service NGC (13) CGC (2) ННР (2) RNGA (4) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (7)

Artemide Aste (1)

AURORA (5)

CNG (2)

Coins and Medals (1)

Coins.ee (4)

Denga1700 (7)

Empire (4)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Haljak coin auction (1)

Imperial Coin (31)

Inasta (1)

Katz (31)

Künker (1)

Marciniak (1)

MS67 (9)

MUNZE (10)

NIKO (1)

Numisbalt (2)

Rare Coins (38)

Rauch (4)

RedSquare (13)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (12)

Russiancoin (28)

SINCONA (2)

Tauler & Fau (1)