Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1752 (Russia, Elizabeth)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8,19 g
- Diameter 23 - 28 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1752
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1752 . This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 239 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 15,000. Bidding took place September 18, 2019.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 1400 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition VF30 BN NGC
Selling price
105 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition VF30 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition VF30 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 9, 2020
Condition VF30 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date December 1, 2019
Condition VF30 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 26, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 18, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
