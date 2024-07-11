Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1752 (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1752 - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1752 - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,19 g
  • Diameter 23 - 28 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1752
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1752 . This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 239 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 15,000. Bidding took place September 18, 2019.

Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1752 at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1752 at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1752 at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1752 at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1752 at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 1400 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1752 at auction Russiancoin - March 30, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 30, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1752 at auction Numisbalt - June 12, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition VF30 BN NGC
Selling price
105 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1752 at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1752 at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition VF30 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1752 at auction Imperial Coin - August 24, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 24, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1752 at auction Numisbalt - February 4, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition VF30 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1752 at auction Numisbalt - July 9, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 9, 2020
Condition VF30 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1752 at auction Katz - December 1, 2019
Seller Katz
Date December 1, 2019
Condition VF30 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1752 at auction Imperial Coin - November 26, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 26, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1752 at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1752 at auction Rare Coins - September 18, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 18, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1752 at auction Imperial Coin - September 24, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 24, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1752 at auction Imperial Coin - July 30, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 30, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1752 at auction Rare Coins - June 19, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1752 at auction Rare Coins - December 12, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1752 at auction AURORA - December 20, 2016
Seller AURORA
Date December 20, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1752 at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1752 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
Search