Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1752 (Russia, Elizabeth)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1752 . This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 239 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 15,000. Bidding took place September 18, 2019.

