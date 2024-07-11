Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1743 (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1743 . This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 170 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 180. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition AU (13) XF (13) VF (24) F (2) No grade (18) Condition (slab) AU58 (4) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) AU50 (4) XF45 (1) VF20 (3) BN (4) Service ННР (4) PCGS (3)

Seller All companies

Alexander (1)

AURORA (4)

CNG (1)

Coins and Medals (1)

Coins.ee (1)

Denga1700 (2)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Imperial Coin (3)

Inasta (1)

Katz (8)

Numisbalt (3)

Rare Coins (20)

RedSquare (5)

Russian Heritage (3)

Russiancoin (15)

SINCONA (1)