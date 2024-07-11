Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1743 (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1743 - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1743 - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,19 g
  • Diameter 23 - 28 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1743
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (70)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1743 . This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 170 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 180. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1743 at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1743 at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1743 at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1743 at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1743 at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 21 EUR
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1743 at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1743 at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
84 $
Price in auction currency 77 EUR
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1743 at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition AU50 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1743 at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1743 at auction AURORA - October 5, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1743 at auction AURORA - August 24, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1743 at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1743 at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1743 at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition AU50 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1743 at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1743 at auction Russiancoin - April 13, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1743 at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1743 at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1743 at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU50 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1743 at auction Katz - December 22, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1743 at auction Russiancoin - November 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1743 at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1743 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
