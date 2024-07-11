Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1743 (Russia, Elizabeth)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8,19 g
- Diameter 23 - 28 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1743
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (70)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1743 . This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 170 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 180. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- AURORA (4)
- CNG (1)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Coins.ee (1)
- Denga1700 (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Imperial Coin (3)
- Inasta (1)
- Katz (8)
- Numisbalt (3)
- Rare Coins (20)
- RedSquare (5)
- Russian Heritage (3)
- Russiancoin (15)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1743 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search