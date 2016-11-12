Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1757 СПМ. Restrike (Russia, Elizabeth)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1757 СПМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse 5 Kopeks 1757 СПМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,19 g
  • Diameter 45 mm

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1757
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1757 with mark СПМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1314 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 7,400. Bidding took place June 5, 2015.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1757 СПМ at auction Rare Coins - November 12, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition AU58
Selling price
1500 $
Price in auction currency 1500 USD
Russia 5 Kopeks 1757 СПМ at auction Künker - February 4, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
1671 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1757 СПМ at auction Rare Coins - October 31, 2015
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 31, 2015
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1757 СПМ at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1757 СПМ at auction Höhn - June 6, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date June 6, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1757 СПМ at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 9, 2007
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 9, 2007
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1757 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

