5 Kopeks 1757 СПМ. Restrike (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1757 with mark СПМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1314 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 7,400. Bidding took place June 5, 2015.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (3) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) AU58 (1)