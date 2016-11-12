Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1757 СПМ. Restrike (Russia, Elizabeth)
Variety: Restrike
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,19 g
- Diameter 45 mm
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1757
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1757 with mark СПМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1314 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 7,400. Bidding took place June 5, 2015.
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition AU58
Selling price
1500 $
Price in auction currency 1500 USD
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
1671 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 31, 2015
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
