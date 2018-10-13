Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1757 ЕМ. Restrike (Russia, Elizabeth)
Variety: Restrike
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,19 g
- Diameter 47 mm
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1757
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1757 with mark ЕМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 350 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,500. Bidding took place November 8, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- MS67 (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- SINCONA (2)
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
564 $
Price in auction currency 55000 RUB
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
1015 $
Price in auction currency 1000 CHF
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 8, 2014
Condition MS65
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1757 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search