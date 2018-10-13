5 Kopeks 1757 ЕМ. Restrike (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1757 with mark ЕМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 350 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,500. Bidding took place November 8, 2014.

