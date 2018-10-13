Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1757 ЕМ. Restrike (Russia, Elizabeth)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1757 ЕМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse 5 Kopeks 1757 ЕМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,19 g
  • Diameter 47 mm

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1757
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1757 with mark ЕМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 350 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,500. Bidding took place November 8, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • MS67 (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1757 ЕМ at auction MS67 - September 20, 2023
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
564 $
Price in auction currency 55000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1757 ЕМ at auction SINCONA - October 21, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
1015 $
Price in auction currency 1000 CHF
Russia 5 Kopeks 1757 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - October 13, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1757 ЕМ at auction Alexander - March 27, 2015
Russia 5 Kopeks 1757 ЕМ at auction Alexander - March 27, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date March 27, 2015
Condition MS62 BN
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1757 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - November 8, 2014
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 8, 2014
Condition MS65
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1757 ЕМ at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1757 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Elizabeth Coins of Russia in 1757 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 5 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search