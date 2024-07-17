5 Kopeks 1761. Without mintmark (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1761 . Without mintmark. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1527 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,100. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

