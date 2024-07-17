Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1761. Without mintmark (Russia, Elizabeth)

Variety: Without mintmark

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1761 Without mintmark - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse 5 Kopeks 1761 Without mintmark - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,19 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Mintage UNC 26,282,434

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1761
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
Auction Prices (278) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1761 . Without mintmark. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1527 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,100. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (19)
  • Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
  • AURORA (38)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • CNG (2)
  • Coins and Medals (10)
  • Coins.ee (15)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (10)
  • GINZA (2)
  • Haljak coin auction (4)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Imperial Coin (25)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Karamitsos (4)
  • Katz (34)
  • Künker (5)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • MS67 (2)
  • MUNZE (8)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numisbalt (6)
  • OLNZ (1)
  • Rare Coins (29)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • RND (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (11)
  • Russiancoin (27)
  • Rzeszowski DA (3)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (2)
  • Via (2)
  • WCN (2)
Seller WCN
Date July 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 36 PLN
Russia 5 Kopeks 1761 at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 30 GBP
Russia 5 Kopeks 1761 at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1761 at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1761 at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1761 at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1761 at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1761 at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1761 at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1761 at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1761 at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1761 at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1761 at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1761 at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1761 at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1761 at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1761 at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1761 at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1761 at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1761 at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1761 at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1761 at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1761 at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1761 at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1761 at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1761 at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1761 at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1761 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Elizabeth Coins of Russia in 1761 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 5 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search