Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1761. Without mintmark (Russia, Elizabeth)
Variety: Without mintmark
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,19 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Mintage UNC 26,282,434
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1761
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
Auction Prices (278) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1761 . Without mintmark. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1527 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,100. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (19)
- Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
- AURORA (38)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Cayón (1)
- CNG (2)
- Coins and Medals (10)
- Coins.ee (15)
- COINSNET (1)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Empire (10)
- GINZA (2)
- Haljak coin auction (4)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Imperial Coin (25)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Karamitsos (4)
- Katz (34)
- Künker (5)
- La Galerie Numismatique (1)
- MS67 (2)
- MUNZE (8)
- NIKO (1)
- Numedux (1)
- Numisbalt (6)
- OLNZ (1)
- Rare Coins (29)
- RedSquare (1)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- RND (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (11)
- Russiancoin (27)
- Rzeszowski DA (3)
- SINCONA (3)
- Universum Coins GmbH (2)
- Via (2)
- WCN (2)
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 30 GBP
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 14
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1761 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search