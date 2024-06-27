Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1760. Without mintmark (Russia, Elizabeth)
Variety: Without mintmark
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,19 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Mintage UNC 25,887,388
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1760
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
Auction Prices (267) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1760 . Without mintmark. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 451 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 750. Bidding took place April 4, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 4000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
