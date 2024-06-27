5 Kopeks 1760. Without mintmark (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1760 . Without mintmark. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 451 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 750. Bidding took place April 4, 2020.

