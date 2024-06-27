Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1760. Without mintmark (Russia, Elizabeth)

Variety: Without mintmark

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1760 Without mintmark - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse 5 Kopeks 1760 Without mintmark - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,19 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Mintage UNC 25,887,388

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1760
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
Auction Prices (267) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1760 . Without mintmark. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 451 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 750. Bidding took place April 4, 2020.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1760 at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1760 at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1760 at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1760 at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1760 at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU58 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1760 at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
170 $
Price in auction currency 156 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1760 at auction Empire - May 16, 2024
Seller Empire
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1760 at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 4000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1760 at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1760 at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1760 at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1760 at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1760 at auction Empire - March 28, 2024
Seller Empire
Date March 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1760 at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1760 at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1760 at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1760 at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1760 at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1760 at auction Russian Heritage - December 24, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1760 at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1760 at auction Empire - December 16, 2023
Seller Empire
Date December 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1760 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

