Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1759. Without mintmark (Russia, Elizabeth)
Variety: Without mintmark
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,19 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Mintage UNC 23,357,092
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1759
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
Auction Prices (150) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1759 . Without mintmark. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 446 sold at the Spink UK auction for USD 1,050. Bidding took place October 1, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 52 EUR
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition VF35
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 3000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1759 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
