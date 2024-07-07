Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1759. Without mintmark (Russia, Elizabeth)

Variety: Without mintmark

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1759 Without mintmark - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse 5 Kopeks 1759 Without mintmark - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,19 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Mintage UNC 23,357,092

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1759
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
Auction Prices (150) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1759 . Without mintmark. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 446 sold at the Spink UK auction for USD 1,050. Bidding took place October 1, 2022.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1759 at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 52 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1759 at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1759 at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1759 at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition VF35
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 3000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1759 at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1759 at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1759 at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1759 at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1759 at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1759 at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1759 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1759 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1759 at auction Russian Heritage - January 21, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1759 at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1759 at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1759 at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1759 at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1759 at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date July 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1759 at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1759 at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1759 at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1759 at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1759 at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1759 at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1759 at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1759 at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1759 at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1759 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

