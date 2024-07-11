Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1758 ММ (Russia, Elizabeth)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,19 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Meshed
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1758
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
Auction Prices (39) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1758 with mark ММ. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 115 sold at the Imperial Coin auction for RUB 15,925. Bidding took place November 30, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 7, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date November 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date November 20, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date February 10, 2021
Condition F15
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date January 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1758 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
