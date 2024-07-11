Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1758 ММ (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1758 ММ - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse 5 Kopeks 1758 ММ - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,19 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Meshed

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1758
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
Auction Prices (39) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1758 with mark ММ. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 115 sold at the Imperial Coin auction for RUB 15,925. Bidding took place November 30, 2021.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1758 ММ at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1758 ММ at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1758 ММ at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1758 ММ at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 250 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1758 ММ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1758 ММ at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1758 ММ at auction Russian Heritage - November 12, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1758 ММ at auction Russian Heritage - June 19, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 19, 2022
Condition VF20 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1758 ММ at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1758 ММ at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1758 ММ at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1758 ММ at auction Imperial Coin - December 7, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 7, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1758 ММ at auction AURORA - November 25, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date November 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1758 ММ at auction AURORA - October 20, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date October 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1758 ММ at auction Alexander - November 20, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 20, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1758 ММ at auction AURORA - August 26, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date August 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1758 ММ at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1758 ММ at auction Alexander - February 10, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date February 10, 2021
Condition F15
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1758 ММ at auction Coins.ee - January 3, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date January 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1758 ММ at auction Alexander - September 30, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date September 30, 2020
Condition F15
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1758 ММ at auction Alexander - August 26, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date August 26, 2020
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1758 ММ at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction

