5 Kopeks 1758 ММ (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1758 with mark ММ. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 115 sold at the Imperial Coin auction for RUB 15,925. Bidding took place November 30, 2021.

Сondition XF (7) VF (16) F (7) VG (1) No grade (8) Condition (slab) XF45 (2) VF35 (3) VF30 (1) VF25 (1) VF20 (2) F15 (3) BN (1) Service RNGA (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (6)

AURORA (6)

Coins.ee (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Haljak coin auction (3)

Imperial Coin (4)

Katz (3)

Rare Coins (5)

Russian Heritage (2)

Russiancoin (8)