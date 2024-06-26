Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1762. Without mintmark (Russia, Elizabeth)
Variety: Without mintmark
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,19 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Mintage UNC 6,812,710
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1762
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
Auction Prices (95)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1762 . Without mintmark. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 205 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 700. Bidding took place September 20, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 6000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 19, 2023
Condition XF45 BN RNGA
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1762 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
