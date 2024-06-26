5 Kopeks 1762. Without mintmark (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1762 . Without mintmark. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 205 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 700. Bidding took place September 20, 2013.

