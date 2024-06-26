Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1762. Without mintmark (Russia, Elizabeth)

Variety: Without mintmark

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1762 Without mintmark - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse 5 Kopeks 1762 Without mintmark - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,19 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Mintage UNC 6,812,710

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1762
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
Auction Prices (95)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1762 . Without mintmark. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 205 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 700. Bidding took place September 20, 2013.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1762 at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1762 at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1762 at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1762 at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF40 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1762 at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 6000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1762 at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1762 at auction RND - February 15, 2024
Seller RND
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1762 at auction New York Sale - January 11, 2024
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1762 at auction Russian Heritage - November 12, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF45 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1762 at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1762 at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1762 at auction AURORA - September 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1762 at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1762 at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1762 at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1762 at auction Russian Heritage - June 11, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1762 at auction MS67 - May 16, 2023
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1762 at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1762 at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1762 at auction Russian Heritage - March 19, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 19, 2023
Condition XF45 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1762 at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1762 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Numismatic auctions
Search