Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1758. Without mintmark (Russia, Elizabeth)

Variety: Without mintmark

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1758 Without mintmark - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse 5 Kopeks 1758 Without mintmark - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,19 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Meshed

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1758
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg, Sestroretsk
Auction Prices (133) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1758 . Without mintmark. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Yekaterinburg, Sestroretsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 199 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 2,500. Bidding took place September 20, 2013.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1758 at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1758 at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1758 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1758 at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1758 at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 600 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1758 at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1758 at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1758 at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1758 at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1758 at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1758 at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1758 at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1758 at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1758 at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1758 at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1758 at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1758 at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1758 at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1758 at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1758 at auction AURORA - August 24, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1758 at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1758 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

