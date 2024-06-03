5 Kopeks 1758. Without mintmark (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1758 . Without mintmark. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Yekaterinburg, Sestroretsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 199 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 2,500. Bidding took place September 20, 2013.

Сondition UNC (8) AU (15) XF (39) VF (47) F (7) No grade (16) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS62 (1) MS61 (2) MS60 (3) AU58 (2) AU55 (2) AU53 (4) AU50 (3) XF45 (5) XF40 (6) VF35 (7) VF30 (1) VF25 (2) BN (6) Service RNGA (2) NGC (2) ННР (1) PCGS (2)

