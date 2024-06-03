Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1758. Without mintmark (Russia, Elizabeth)
Variety: Without mintmark
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,19 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1758
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg, Sestroretsk
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1758 . Without mintmark. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Yekaterinburg, Sestroretsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 199 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 2,500. Bidding took place September 20, 2013.
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1758 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
