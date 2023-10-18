Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1761 ММ (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1761 ММ - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse 5 Kopeks 1761 ММ - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,19 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Meshed

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1761
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1761 with mark ММ. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 949 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 1,100. Bidding took place June 24, 2022.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1761 ММ at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 2600 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1761 ММ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 50 GBP
Russia 5 Kopeks 1761 ММ at auction Coins.ee - February 12, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1761 ММ at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1761 ММ at auction AURORA - December 16, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1761 ММ at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1761 ММ at auction Alexander - November 20, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 20, 2021
Condition F15
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1761 ММ at auction AURORA - September 23, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date September 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1761 ММ at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1761 ММ at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1761 ММ at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1761 ММ at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1761 ММ at auction Katz - March 29, 2020
Seller Katz
Date March 29, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1761 ММ at auction Katz - December 29, 2019
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1761 ММ at auction Imperial Coin - December 17, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 17, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1761 ММ at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1761 ММ at auction AURORA - July 29, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date July 29, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1761 ММ at auction AURORA - June 24, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date June 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1761 ММ at auction Rare Coins - February 13, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1761 ММ at auction CNG - January 1, 2019
Seller CNG
Date January 1, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1761 ММ at auction Empire - November 9, 2018
Seller Empire
Date November 9, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1761 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

