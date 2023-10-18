Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1761 ММ (Russia, Elizabeth)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,19 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Meshed
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1761
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
Auction Prices (28) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1761 with mark ММ. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 949 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 1,100. Bidding took place June 24, 2022.
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 2600 RUB
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 50 GBP
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date November 20, 2021
Condition F15
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date March 29, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 17, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
