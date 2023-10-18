5 Kopeks 1761 ММ (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1761 with mark ММ. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 949 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 1,100. Bidding took place June 24, 2022.

