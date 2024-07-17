Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1760 ММ (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1760 ММ - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse 5 Kopeks 1760 ММ - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,19 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Meshed

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1760
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
Auction Prices (55) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1760 with mark ММ. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7153 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place October 14, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • AURORA (10)
  • Baldwin's (2)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • Empire (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Imperial Coin (13)
  • Katz (4)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • RedSquare (2)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (6)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1760 ММ at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 40 GBP
Russia 5 Kopeks 1760 ММ at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
598 $
Price in auction currency 55000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1760 ММ at auction AURORA - September 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1760 ММ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1760 ММ at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1760 ММ at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1760 ММ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 23, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1760 ММ at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1760 ММ at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1760 ММ at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1760 ММ at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1760 ММ at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1760 ММ at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition XF40 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1760 ММ at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1760 ММ at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1760 ММ at auction AURORA - December 16, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1760 ММ at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1760 ММ at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1760 ММ at auction Imperial Coin - November 2, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1760 ММ at auction Imperial Coin - November 2, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 2, 2021
Condition XF45 BN
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1760 ММ at auction Imperial Coin - November 2, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1760 ММ at auction Imperial Coin - November 2, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 2, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1760 ММ at auction Imperial Coin - October 28, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1760 ММ at auction Imperial Coin - October 28, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition XF45 BN
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1760 ММ at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1760 ММ at auction Rare Coins - April 7, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 7, 2021
Condition G
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1760 ММ at auction Numisbalt - March 14, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1760 ММ at auction Imperial Coin - January 26, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1760 ММ at auction Imperial Coin - January 26, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 26, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1760 ММ at auction AURORA - November 25, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date November 25, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1760 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Elizabeth Coins of Russia in 1760 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 5 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Category
Year
Search