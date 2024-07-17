5 Kopeks 1760 ММ (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1760 with mark ММ. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7153 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place October 14, 2009.

