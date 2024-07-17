Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1760 ММ (Russia, Elizabeth)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,19 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Meshed
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1760
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1760 with mark ММ. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7153 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place October 14, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 40 GBP
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
598 $
Price in auction currency 55000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition VF20
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition XF40 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 7, 2021
Condition G
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1760 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
