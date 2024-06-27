Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1759 ММ (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1759 ММ - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse 5 Kopeks 1759 ММ - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,19 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Mintage UNC 11,836,941

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1759
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1759 with mark ММ. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 41 sold at the Imperial Coin auction for RUB 27,466. Bidding took place March 23, 2021.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1759 ММ at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 900 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1759 ММ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 3190 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1759 ММ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1759 ММ at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1759 ММ at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1759 ММ at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1759 ММ at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1759 ММ at auction MS67 - December 6, 2023
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1759 ММ at auction Pegasus Auctions - November 26, 2023
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1759 ММ at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1759 ММ at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 21, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1759 ММ at auction AURORA - August 24, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1759 ММ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1759 ММ at auction MS67 - May 16, 2023
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1759 ММ at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1759 ММ at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1759 ММ at auction AURORA - January 19, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1759 ММ at auction MUNZE - January 18, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition AU53 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1759 ММ at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1759 ММ at auction AURORA - July 28, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date July 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1759 ММ at auction Russian Heritage - June 19, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 19, 2022
Condition G
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1759 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

