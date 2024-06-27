Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1759 ММ (Russia, Elizabeth)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,19 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Mintage UNC 11,836,941
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1759
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
Auction Prices (84) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1759 with mark ММ. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 41 sold at the Imperial Coin auction for RUB 27,466. Bidding took place March 23, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 3190 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition AU53 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1759 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
