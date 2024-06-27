5 Kopeks 1759 ММ (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1759 with mark ММ. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 41 sold at the Imperial Coin auction for RUB 27,466. Bidding took place March 23, 2021.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (4) XF (14) VF (39) F (13) G (1) No grade (12) Condition (slab) MS60 (1) AU53 (1) AU50 (2) XF45 (2) XF40 (2) VF30 (5) VF25 (5) VF20 (2) F15 (2) DETAILS (2) BN (3) Service NGC (3) CGC (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (7)

AURORA (11)

CNG (1)

Coins and Medals (2)

Coins.ee (1)

Empire (1)

Gorny & Mosch (3)

Haljak coin auction (6)

Imperial Coin (13)

Katz (6)

MS67 (2)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

MUNZE (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

NIKO (1)

Numisbalt (4)

Pegasus Auctions (1)

Rare Coins (11)

Rauch (2)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (1)

Russiancoin (6)

Tauler & Fau (1)