Polupoltinnik 1790 СПБ ЯА. Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1790 with mark СПБ ЯА. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 311 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 7,000. Bidding took place September 28, 2012.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (1) Condition (slab) MS60 (3) AU55 (1) Service RNGA (1)