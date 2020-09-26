Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polupoltinnik 1790 СПБ ЯА. Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Polupoltinnik 1790 СПБ ЯА Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Polupoltinnik 1790 СПБ ЯА Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Alexander

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 5,97 g
  • Pure silver (0,144 oz) 4,4775 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Polupoltinnik
  • Year 1790
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1790 with mark СПБ ЯА. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 311 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 7,000. Bidding took place September 28, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
Russia Polupoltinnik 1790 СПБ ЯА at auction Russian Heritage - September 26, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
5920 $
Price in auction currency 460000 RUB
Russia Polupoltinnik 1790 СПБ ЯА at auction Alexander - September 20, 2019
Russia Polupoltinnik 1790 СПБ ЯА at auction Alexander - September 20, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date September 20, 2019
Condition MS60
Selling price
4400 $
Price in auction currency 4400 USD
Russia Polupoltinnik 1790 СПБ ЯА at auction Alexander - September 24, 2016
Russia Polupoltinnik 1790 СПБ ЯА at auction Alexander - September 24, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2016
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1790 СПБ ЯА at auction Alexander - September 28, 2012
Russia Polupoltinnik 1790 СПБ ЯА at auction Alexander - September 28, 2012
Seller Alexander
Date September 28, 2012
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polupoltinnik 1790 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1790 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Polupoltinnik Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Category
Year
Search