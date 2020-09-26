Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polupoltinnik 1790 СПБ ЯА. Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 5,97 g
- Pure silver (0,144 oz) 4,4775 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Polupoltinnik
- Year 1790
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1790 with mark СПБ ЯА. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 311 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 7,000. Bidding took place September 28, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
5920 $
Price in auction currency 460000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date September 20, 2019
Condition MS60
Selling price
4400 $
Price in auction currency 4400 USD
