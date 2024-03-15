Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polupoltinnik 1774 ММД СА "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Polupoltinnik 1774 ММД СА "Without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Polupoltinnik 1774 ММД СА "Without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 5,97 g
  • Pure silver (0,144 oz) 4,4775 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Polupoltinnik
  • Year 1774
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1774 "Without a scarf" with mark ММД СА. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 167 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 3,500. Bidding took place December 15, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (8)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Empire (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (9)
  • RND (2)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Polupoltinnik 1774 ММД СА "Without a scarf" at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Russia Polupoltinnik 1774 ММД СА "Without a scarf" at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Seller Знак
Date March 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1774 ММД СА "Without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Russia Polupoltinnik 1774 ММД СА "Without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
320 $
Price in auction currency 25666 RUB
Russia Polupoltinnik 1774 ММД СА "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1774 ММД СА "Without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Russia Polupoltinnik 1774 ММД СА "Without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1774 ММД СА "Without a scarf" at auction Numisbalt - December 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
225 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Russia Polupoltinnik 1774 ММД СА "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - October 13, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1774 ММД СА "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - September 25, 2021
Russia Polupoltinnik 1774 ММД СА "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - September 25, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date September 25, 2021
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1774 ММД СА "Without a scarf" at auction Russiancoin - January 28, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1774 ММД СА "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - December 16, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1774 ММД СА "Without a scarf" at auction RND - November 28, 2020
Russia Polupoltinnik 1774 ММД СА "Without a scarf" at auction RND - November 28, 2020
Seller RND
Date November 28, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1774 ММД СА "Without a scarf" at auction Imperial Coin - January 28, 2020
Russia Polupoltinnik 1774 ММД СА "Without a scarf" at auction Imperial Coin - January 28, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 28, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1774 ММД СА "Without a scarf" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2020
Russia Polupoltinnik 1774 ММД СА "Without a scarf" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date January 22, 2020
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1774 ММД СА "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - November 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 20, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1774 ММД СА "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - September 18, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 18, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1774 ММД СА "Without a scarf" at auction Imperial Coin - May 28, 2019
Russia Polupoltinnik 1774 ММД СА "Without a scarf" at auction Imperial Coin - May 28, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 28, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1774 ММД СА "Without a scarf" at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Russia Polupoltinnik 1774 ММД СА "Without a scarf" at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1774 ММД СА "Without a scarf" at auction RND - February 17, 2019
Russia Polupoltinnik 1774 ММД СА "Without a scarf" at auction RND - February 17, 2019
Seller RND
Date February 17, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1774 ММД СА "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - February 13, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1774 ММД СА "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - November 11, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1774 ММД СА "Without a scarf" at auction Künker - July 27, 2017
Seller Künker
Date July 27, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1774 ММД СА "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - July 5, 2017
Russia Polupoltinnik 1774 ММД СА "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - July 5, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2017
Condition AU53
Selling price
