Polupoltinnik 1774 ММД СА "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1774 "Without a scarf" with mark ММД СА. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 167 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 3,500. Bidding took place December 15, 2012.

Сondition UNC (8) AU (6) XF (9) VF (7) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS62 (2) MS61 (2) MS60 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (2) AU53 (3) XF45 (2) VF30 (3) DETAILS (1) Service ННР (1) NGC (4) PCGS (1)

