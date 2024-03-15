Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polupoltinnik 1774 ММД СА "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 5,97 g
- Pure silver (0,144 oz) 4,4775 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Polupoltinnik
- Year 1774
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1774 "Without a scarf" with mark ММД СА. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 167 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 3,500. Bidding took place December 15, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
320 $
Price in auction currency 25666 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
225 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 28, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 22, 2020
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 28, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Polupoltinnik 1774 "Without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
