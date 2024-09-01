Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polupoltinnik 1793 СПБ ЯА. Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Polupoltinnik 1793 СПБ ЯА Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Polupoltinnik 1793 СПБ ЯА Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 2,57 g
  • Pure silver (0,062 oz) 1,9275 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 368,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Polupoltinnik
  • Year 1793
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polupoltinnik 1793 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

