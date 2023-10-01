Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polupoltinnik 1775 ММД СА "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 5,97 g
- Pure silver (0,144 oz) 4,4775 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 12,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Polupoltinnik
- Year 1775
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1775 "Without a scarf" with mark ММД СА. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24881 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,760. Bidding took place January 5, 2014.
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
201 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
238 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Seller Empire
Date February 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date April 30, 2020
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date February 23, 2020
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date February 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller BAC
Date October 31, 2019
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
