Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polupoltinnik 1775 ММД СА "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Polupoltinnik 1775 ММД СА "Without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Polupoltinnik 1775 ММД СА "Without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 5,97 g
  • Pure silver (0,144 oz) 4,4775 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 12,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Polupoltinnik
  • Year 1775
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (56)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1775 "Without a scarf" with mark ММД СА. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24881 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,760. Bidding took place January 5, 2014.

Russia Polupoltinnik 1775 ММД СА "Without a scarf" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 1, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
201 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Russia Polupoltinnik 1775 ММД СА "Without a scarf" at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
238 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Russia Polupoltinnik 1775 ММД СА "Without a scarf" at auction Empire - February 2, 2023
Seller Empire
Date February 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1775 ММД СА "Without a scarf" at auction Heritage - January 30, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1775 ММД СА "Without a scarf" at auction Empire - October 29, 2022
Seller Empire
Date October 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1775 ММД СА "Without a scarf" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1775 ММД СА "Without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1775 ММД СА "Without a scarf" at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1775 ММД СА "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1775 ММД СА "Without a scarf" at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1775 ММД СА "Without a scarf" at auction Numisbalt - December 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1775 ММД СА "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - December 16, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1775 ММД СА "Without a scarf" at auction RND - July 2, 2020
Seller RND
Date July 2, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1775 ММД СА "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - June 10, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date June 10, 2020
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1775 ММД СА "Without a scarf" at auction Katz - April 30, 2020
Seller Katz
Date April 30, 2020
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1775 ММД СА "Without a scarf" at auction Katz - March 29, 2020
Seller Katz
Date March 29, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1775 ММД СА "Without a scarf" at auction Katz - February 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date February 23, 2020
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1775 ММД СА "Without a scarf" at auction AURORA - February 19, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date February 19, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1775 ММД СА "Without a scarf" at auction Empire - February 1, 2020
Seller Empire
Date February 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1775 ММД СА "Without a scarf" at auction BAC - October 31, 2019
Seller BAC
Date October 31, 2019
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1775 ММД СА "Without a scarf" at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

