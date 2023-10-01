Polupoltinnik 1775 ММД СА "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1775 "Without a scarf" with mark ММД СА. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24881 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,760. Bidding took place January 5, 2014.

