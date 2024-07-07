Polupoltinnik 1796 СПБ IС (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1796 with mark СПБ IС. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5384 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place March 18, 2008.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (13) XF (7) VF (7) F (1) VG (1) No grade (14) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS61 (2) MS60 (1) AU50 (4) VF30 (1) F15 (1) Service ННР (1) NGC (1) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (5)

AURORA (4)

CNG (1)

Coins.ee (2)

Felzmann (1)

Gärtner (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Höhn (1)

Imperial Coin (1)

Künker (3)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Numisbalt (14)

Rare Coins (3)

RND (2)

Russian Heritage (1)

SINCONA (2)

Stack's (2)

Teutoburger (1)

Знак (2)