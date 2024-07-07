Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polupoltinnik 1796 СПБ IС (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Polupoltinnik 1796 СПБ IС - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Polupoltinnik 1796 СПБ IС - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 5,97 g
  • Pure silver (0,144 oz) 4,4775 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 745,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Polupoltinnik
  • Year 1796
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1796 with mark СПБ IС. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5384 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place March 18, 2008.

Russia Polupoltinnik 1796 СПБ IС at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 48 EUR
Russia Polupoltinnik 1796 СПБ IС at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
141 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Russia Polupoltinnik 1796 СПБ IС at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1796 СПБ IС at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1796 СПБ IС at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1796 СПБ IС at auction AURORA - December 21, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1796 СПБ IС at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1796 СПБ IС at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1796 СПБ IС at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1796 СПБ IС at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1796 СПБ IС at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1796 СПБ IС at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1796 СПБ IС at auction Знак - March 10, 2023
Russia Polupoltinnik 1796 СПБ IС at auction Знак - March 10, 2023
Seller Знак
Date March 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1796 СПБ IС at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1796 СПБ IС at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Russia Polupoltinnik 1796 СПБ IС at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1796 СПБ IС at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1796 СПБ IС at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Russia Polupoltinnik 1796 СПБ IС at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1796 СПБ IС at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1796 СПБ IС at auction Russian Heritage - March 6, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1796 СПБ IС at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1796 СПБ IС at auction Numisbalt - December 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Polupoltinnik 1796 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

