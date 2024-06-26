Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polupoltinnik 1795 СПБ АК (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Polupoltinnik 1795 СПБ АК - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Polupoltinnik 1795 СПБ АК - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 5,97 g
  • Pure silver (0,144 oz) 4,4775 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 464,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Polupoltinnik
  • Year 1795
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1795 with mark СПБ АК. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 688 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place May 21, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (6)
  • AURORA (4)
  • Empire (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Numisbalt (6)
  • Rare Coins (6)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Знак (2)
Russia Polupoltinnik 1795 СПБ АК at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1795 СПБ АК at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1795 СПБ АК at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
226 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Russia Polupoltinnik 1795 СПБ АК at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 58 EUR
Russia Polupoltinnik 1795 СПБ АК at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1795 СПБ АК at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1795 СПБ АК at auction Знак - February 10, 2023
Seller Знак
Date February 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1795 СПБ АК at auction Russian Heritage - October 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2022
Condition G DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia Polupoltinnik 1795 СПБ АК at auction Russian Heritage - July 10, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 10, 2022
Condition G DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia Polupoltinnik 1795 СПБ АК at auction Russiancoin - May 26, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia Polupoltinnik 1795 СПБ АК at auction Numisbalt - May 21, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia Polupoltinnik 1795 СПБ АК at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia Polupoltinnik 1795 СПБ АК at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia Polupoltinnik 1795 СПБ АК at auction AURORA - January 26, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date January 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia Polupoltinnik 1795 СПБ АК at auction Numisbalt - December 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia Polupoltinnik 1795 СПБ АК at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia Polupoltinnik 1795 СПБ АК at auction Alexander - September 25, 2021
Russia Polupoltinnik 1795 СПБ АК at auction Alexander - September 25, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date September 25, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1795 СПБ АК at auction Russian Heritage - June 27, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 27, 2021
Condition G6
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia Polupoltinnik 1795 СПБ АК at auction Знак - February 14, 2020
Russia Polupoltinnik 1795 СПБ АК at auction Знак - February 14, 2020
Seller Знак
Date February 14, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1795 СПБ АК at auction AURORA - November 27, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date November 27, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia Polupoltinnik 1795 СПБ АК at auction Empire - November 2, 2019
Seller Empire
Date November 2, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polupoltinnik 1795 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
