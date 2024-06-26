Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polupoltinnik 1795 СПБ АК (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 5,97 g
- Pure silver (0,144 oz) 4,4775 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 464,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Polupoltinnik
- Year 1795
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1795 with mark СПБ АК. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 688 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place May 21, 2022.
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
226 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 58 EUR
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2022
Condition G DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 10, 2022
Condition G DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date January 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 27, 2021
Condition G6
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date November 27, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
