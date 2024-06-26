Polupoltinnik 1795 СПБ АК (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1795 with mark СПБ АК. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 688 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place May 21, 2022.

