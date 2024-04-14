Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polupoltinnik 1791 СПБ ЯА (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 5,97 g
- Pure silver (0,144 oz) 4,4775 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 704,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Polupoltinnik
- Year 1791
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (56)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1791 with mark СПБ ЯА. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8383 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place October 16, 2008.
