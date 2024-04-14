Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polupoltinnik 1791 СПБ ЯА (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Polupoltinnik 1791 СПБ ЯА - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Polupoltinnik 1791 СПБ ЯА - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 5,97 g
  • Pure silver (0,144 oz) 4,4775 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 704,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Polupoltinnik
  • Year 1791
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (56)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1791 with mark СПБ ЯА. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8383 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place October 16, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (17)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (4)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Heritage (5)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (11)
  • Numisbalt (10)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • RND (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Polupoltinnik 1791 СПБ ЯА at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1791 СПБ ЯА at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1791 СПБ ЯА at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
156 $
Price in auction currency 146 EUR
Russia Polupoltinnik 1791 СПБ ЯА at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Russia Polupoltinnik 1791 СПБ ЯА at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Seller Знак
Date November 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1791 СПБ ЯА at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1791 СПБ ЯА at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1791 СПБ ЯА at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1791 СПБ ЯА at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date September 27, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1791 СПБ ЯА at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1791 СПБ ЯА at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1791 СПБ ЯА at auction Alexander - June 7, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date June 7, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1791 СПБ ЯА at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1791 СПБ ЯА at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition VG8
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1791 СПБ ЯА at auction Alexander - March 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date March 8, 2023
Condition G
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1791 СПБ ЯА at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1791 СПБ ЯА at auction Alexander - September 21, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date September 21, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1791 СПБ ЯА at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition AG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1791 СПБ ЯА at auction Alexander - August 27, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 27, 2022
Condition G
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1791 СПБ ЯА at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition G
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1791 СПБ ЯА at auction Numisbalt - May 21, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

