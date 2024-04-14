Polupoltinnik 1791 СПБ ЯА (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1791 with mark СПБ ЯА. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8383 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place October 16, 2008.

