Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polupoltinnik 1789 СПБ ЯА (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Imperial Coin
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 5,97 g
- Pure silver (0,144 oz) 4,4775 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 800,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Polupoltinnik
- Year 1789
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1789 with mark СПБ ЯА. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1365 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,500. Bidding took place October 24, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 4100 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
189 $
Price in auction currency 17000 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition VG8
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date August 23, 2020
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 15, 2016
Condition AU58
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Polupoltinnik 1789 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
