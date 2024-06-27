Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polupoltinnik 1789 СПБ ЯА (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Polupoltinnik 1789 СПБ ЯА - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Polupoltinnik 1789 СПБ ЯА - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Imperial Coin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 5,97 g
  • Pure silver (0,144 oz) 4,4775 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 800,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Polupoltinnik
  • Year 1789
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1789 with mark СПБ ЯА. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1365 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,500. Bidding took place October 24, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (4)
  • AURORA (3)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Numisbalt (6)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • RND (2)
  • SINCONA (2)
Russia Polupoltinnik 1789 СПБ ЯА at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Polupoltinnik 1789 СПБ ЯА at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 4100 RUB
Russia Polupoltinnik 1789 СПБ ЯА at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1789 СПБ ЯА at auction AURORA - December 21, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
189 $
Price in auction currency 17000 RUB
Russia Polupoltinnik 1789 СПБ ЯА at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1789 СПБ ЯА at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1789 СПБ ЯА at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1789 СПБ ЯА at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Russia Polupoltinnik 1789 СПБ ЯА at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition VG8
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1789 СПБ ЯА at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Russia Polupoltinnik 1789 СПБ ЯА at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date May 11, 2022
Condition G6
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1789 СПБ ЯА at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1789 СПБ ЯА at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1789 СПБ ЯА at auction Numisbalt - December 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1789 СПБ ЯА at auction Katz - August 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date August 23, 2020
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1789 СПБ ЯА at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2019
Russia Polupoltinnik 1789 СПБ ЯА at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1789 СПБ ЯА at auction Alexander - June 5, 2019
Russia Polupoltinnik 1789 СПБ ЯА at auction Alexander - June 5, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date June 5, 2019
Condition F15
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1789 СПБ ЯА at auction RND - February 17, 2019
Russia Polupoltinnik 1789 СПБ ЯА at auction RND - February 17, 2019
Seller RND
Date February 17, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1789 СПБ ЯА at auction RND - December 1, 2018
Russia Polupoltinnik 1789 СПБ ЯА at auction RND - December 1, 2018
Seller RND
Date December 1, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1789 СПБ ЯА at auction AURORA - July 31, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date July 31, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1789 СПБ ЯА at auction Rare Coins - December 14, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1789 СПБ ЯА at auction Imperial Coin - November 15, 2016
Russia Polupoltinnik 1789 СПБ ЯА at auction Imperial Coin - November 15, 2016
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 15, 2016
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1789 СПБ ЯА at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2016
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1789 СПБ ЯА at auction Künker - May 21, 2015
Seller Künker
Date May 21, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polupoltinnik 1789 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1789 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Polupoltinnik Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search