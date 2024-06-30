Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polupoltinnik 1786 СПБ ЯА (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 5,97 g
- Pure silver (0,144 oz) 4,4775 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Polupoltinnik
- Year 1786
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1786 with mark СПБ ЯА. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 281 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place September 20, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
322 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date September 21, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date May 6, 2020
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rauch
Date September 12, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 20, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date March 24, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
