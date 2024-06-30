Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polupoltinnik 1786 СПБ ЯА (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Polupoltinnik 1786 СПБ ЯА - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Polupoltinnik 1786 СПБ ЯА - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 5,97 g
  • Pure silver (0,144 oz) 4,4775 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Polupoltinnik
  • Year 1786
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1786 with mark СПБ ЯА. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 281 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place September 20, 2013.

Russia Polupoltinnik 1786 СПБ ЯА at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
322 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Russia Polupoltinnik 1786 СПБ ЯА at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1786 СПБ ЯА at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Russia Polupoltinnik 1786 СПБ ЯА at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1786 СПБ ЯА at auction Alexander - September 21, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date September 21, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1786 СПБ ЯА at auction Alexander - July 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1786 СПБ ЯА at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1786 СПБ ЯА at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1786 СПБ ЯА at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1786 СПБ ЯА at auction Numisbalt - December 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1786 СПБ ЯА at auction Imperial Coin - December 7, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 7, 2021
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1786 СПБ ЯА at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1786 СПБ ЯА at auction Alexander - May 6, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date May 6, 2020
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1786 СПБ ЯА at auction AURORA - January 29, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date January 29, 2020
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1786 СПБ ЯА at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1786 СПБ ЯА at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1786 СПБ ЯА at auction Russian Heritage - October 12, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1786 СПБ ЯА at auction Rauch - September 12, 2019
Seller Rauch
Date September 12, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1786 СПБ ЯА at auction Russian Heritage - April 20, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 20, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1786 СПБ ЯА at auction Katz - March 24, 2019
Seller Katz
Date March 24, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1786 СПБ ЯА at auction RND - February 17, 2019
Seller RND
Date February 17, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Polupoltinnik 1786 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

