Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polupoltinnik 1781 СПБ АГ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Polupoltinnik 1781 СПБ АГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Polupoltinnik 1781 СПБ АГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 5,97 g
  • Pure silver (0,144 oz) 4,4775 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Polupoltinnik
  • Year 1781
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (52)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1781 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31269 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,230. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.

Russia Polupoltinnik 1781 СПБ АГ at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
91 $
Price in auction currency 70 GBP
Russia Polupoltinnik 1781 СПБ АГ at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
136 $
Price in auction currency 12305 RUB
Russia Polupoltinnik 1781 СПБ АГ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1781 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - October 19, 2022
Russia Polupoltinnik 1781 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - October 19, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date October 19, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1781 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - September 29, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date September 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1781 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Russia Polupoltinnik 1781 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1781 СПБ АГ at auction Numisbalt - May 21, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1781 СПБ АГ at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1781 СПБ АГ at auction Numisbalt - December 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1781 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1781 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - December 4, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1781 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - September 22, 2021
Russia Polupoltinnik 1781 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - September 22, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date September 22, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1781 СПБ АГ at auction Russian Heritage - June 27, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 27, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1781 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - May 5, 2021
Russia Polupoltinnik 1781 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - May 5, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date May 5, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1781 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - April 7, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1781 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - December 16, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1781 СПБ АГ at auction Busso Peus - November 5, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1781 СПБ АГ at auction Katz - February 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date February 23, 2020
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1781 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - February 19, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date February 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1781 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1781 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition AU58
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polupoltinnik 1781 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

