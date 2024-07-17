Polupoltinnik 1781 СПБ АГ (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1781 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31269 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,230. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.

Сondition UNC (7) AU (11) XF (19) VF (11) F (1) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS63 (2) MS62 (2) MS61 (1) MS60 (1) AU58 (5) AU55 (2) AU50 (2) XF45 (6) XF40 (1) VF35 (3) F15 (1) Service NGC (5) ННР (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (6)

Auctiones (1)

AURORA (2)

Baldwin's (1)

Busso Peus (2)

Empire (2)

Goldberg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Heritage (3)

Hermes Auctions (1)

Imperial Coin (7)

Katz (1)

Künker (2)

New York Sale (1)

Numisbalt (3)

Rare Coins (11)

RND (1)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (1)

SINCONA (2)

Westfälische (1)