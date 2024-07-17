Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polupoltinnik 1781 СПБ АГ (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 5,97 g
- Pure silver (0,144 oz) 4,4775 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Polupoltinnik
- Year 1781
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (52)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1781 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31269 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,230. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
91 $
Price in auction currency 70 GBP
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
136 $
Price in auction currency 12305 RUB
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date October 19, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date September 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition AU58
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date September 22, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 27, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date February 23, 2020
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date February 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
