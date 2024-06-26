Polupoltinnik 1770 ММД EI "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1770 "Without a scarf" with mark ММД EI. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4366 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place March 5, 2007.

