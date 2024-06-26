Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polupoltinnik 1770 ММД EI "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 5,97 g
- Pure silver (0,144 oz) 4,4775 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 780,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Polupoltinnik
- Year 1770
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1770 "Without a scarf" with mark ММД EI. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4366 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place March 5, 2007.
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
332 $
Price in auction currency 20000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 10, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
369 $
Price in auction currency 24000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2021
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
