Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polupoltinnik 1770 ММД EI "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Polupoltinnik 1770 ММД EI "Without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Polupoltinnik 1770 ММД EI "Without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 5,97 g
  • Pure silver (0,144 oz) 4,4775 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 780,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Polupoltinnik
  • Year 1770
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1770 "Without a scarf" with mark ММД EI. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4366 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place March 5, 2007.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Rare Coins (11)
  • Russian Heritage (7)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Polupoltinnik 1770 ММД EI "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1770 ММД EI "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1770 ММД EI "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1770 ММД EI "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1770 ММД EI "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1770 ММД EI "Without a scarf" at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Russia Polupoltinnik 1770 ММД EI "Without a scarf" at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1770 ММД EI "Without a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - September 25, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 25, 2022
Condition AU58 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1770 ММД EI "Without a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
332 $
Price in auction currency 20000 RUB
Russia Polupoltinnik 1770 ММД EI "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - August 27, 2022
Russia Polupoltinnik 1770 ММД EI "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - August 27, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 27, 2022
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1770 ММД EI "Without a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - July 10, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 10, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
369 $
Price in auction currency 24000 RUB
Russia Polupoltinnik 1770 ММД EI "Without a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - June 19, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1770 ММД EI "Without a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - May 8, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1770 ММД EI "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Russia Polupoltinnik 1770 ММД EI "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1770 ММД EI "Without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Russia Polupoltinnik 1770 ММД EI "Without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1770 ММД EI "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1770 ММД EI "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - January 12, 2022
Russia Polupoltinnik 1770 ММД EI "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - January 12, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date January 12, 2022
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1770 ММД EI "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - December 4, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition MS61
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1770 ММД EI "Without a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - October 30, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2021
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1770 ММД EI "Without a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - October 3, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1770 ММД EI "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - October 2, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 2, 2021
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1770 ММД EI "Without a scarf" at auction Empire - July 8, 2021
Seller Empire
Date July 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Polupoltinnik 1770 "Without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

