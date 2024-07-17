Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polupoltinnik 1769 ММД EI "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Polupoltinnik 1769 ММД EI "Without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Polupoltinnik 1769 ММД EI "Without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 5,97 g
  • Pure silver (0,144 oz) 4,4775 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 460,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Polupoltinnik
  • Year 1769
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (95)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1769 "Without a scarf" with mark ММД EI. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 277 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,600. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (20)
  • AURORA (4)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Coins and Medals (3)
  • DNW (1)
  • Empire (4)
  • Emporium Hamburg (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Imperial Coin (4)
  • Jencek (1)
  • Katz (8)
  • Künker (3)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • MS67 (1)
  • NIKO (2)
  • Numisbalt (9)
  • Rare Coins (9)
  • Rauch (3)
  • RND (3)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Polupoltinnik 1769 ММД EI "Without a scarf" at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
97 $
Price in auction currency 75 GBP
Russia Polupoltinnik 1769 ММД EI "Without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Polupoltinnik 1769 ММД EI "Without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
141 $
Price in auction currency 12400 RUB
Russia Polupoltinnik 1769 ММД EI "Without a scarf" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1769 ММД EI "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1769 ММД EI "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1769 ММД EI "Without a scarf" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Russia Polupoltinnik 1769 ММД EI "Without a scarf" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1769 ММД EI "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1769 ММД EI "Without a scarf" at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Russia Polupoltinnik 1769 ММД EI "Without a scarf" at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Seller Знак
Date November 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1769 ММД EI "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Russia Polupoltinnik 1769 ММД EI "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1769 ММД EI "Without a scarf" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1769 ММД EI "Without a scarf" at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1769 ММД EI "Without a scarf" at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1769 ММД EI "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1769 ММД EI "Without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Russia Polupoltinnik 1769 ММД EI "Without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1769 ММД EI "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - January 11, 2023
Russia Polupoltinnik 1769 ММД EI "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - January 11, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 11, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1769 ММД EI "Without a scarf" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1769 ММД EI "Without a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - November 13, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1769 ММД EI "Without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - October 6, 2022
Russia Polupoltinnik 1769 ММД EI "Without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - October 6, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1769 ММД EI "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1769 ММД EI "Without a scarf" at auction Numisbalt - September 24, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1769 ММД EI "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Russia Polupoltinnik 1769 ММД EI "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polupoltinnik 1769 "Without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1769 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Polupoltinnik Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search