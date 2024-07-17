Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polupoltinnik 1769 ММД EI "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 5,97 g
- Pure silver (0,144 oz) 4,4775 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 460,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Polupoltinnik
- Year 1769
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (95)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1769 "Without a scarf" with mark ММД EI. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 277 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,600. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (20)
- AURORA (4)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Coins and Medals (3)
- DNW (1)
- Empire (4)
- Emporium Hamburg (3)
- Gorny & Mosch (3)
- Haljak coin auction (1)
- Imperial Coin (4)
- Jencek (1)
- Katz (8)
- Künker (3)
- Marciniak (1)
- MS67 (1)
- NIKO (2)
- Numisbalt (9)
- Rare Coins (9)
- Rauch (3)
- RND (3)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (3)
- Russiancoin (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
97 $
Price in auction currency 75 GBP
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
141 $
Price in auction currency 12400 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date January 11, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of Polupoltinnik 1769 "Without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search