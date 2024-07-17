Polupoltinnik 1766 ММД EI "With a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1766 "With a scarf" with mark ММД EI. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 83 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 28,000. Bidding took place March 15, 2013.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (16) XF (33) VF (31) F (2) No grade (19) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) MS61 (1) AU58 (4) AU55 (4) AU53 (2) XF45 (6) XF40 (1) VF35 (6) VF30 (5) VF25 (1) VF20 (1) F15 (1) F12 (1) DETAILS (4) Service RNGA (3) PCGS (2) NGC (7)

