Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polupoltinnik 1766 ММД EI "With a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Polupoltinnik 1766 ММД EI "With a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Polupoltinnik 1766 ММД EI "With a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 5,97 g
  • Pure silver (0,144 oz) 4,4775 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 832,400

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Polupoltinnik
  • Year 1766
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (104)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1766 "With a scarf" with mark ММД EI. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 83 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 28,000. Bidding took place March 15, 2013.

Russia Polupoltinnik 1766 ММД EI "With a scarf" at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
123 $
Price in auction currency 95 GBP
Russia Polupoltinnik 1766 ММД EI "With a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 7950 RUB
Russia Polupoltinnik 1766 ММД EI "With a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1766 ММД EI "With a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1766 ММД EI "With a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1766 ММД EI "With a scarf" at auction Russiancoin - February 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1766 ММД EI "With a scarf" at auction Stack's - January 18, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1766 ММД EI "With a scarf" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1766 ММД EI "With a scarf" at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1766 ММД EI "With a scarf" at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Seller Знак
Date September 29, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1766 ММД EI "With a scarf" at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1766 ММД EI "With a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1766 ММД EI "With a scarf" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1766 ММД EI "With a scarf" at auction Russiancoin - April 27, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 27, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1766 ММД EI "With a scarf" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1766 ММД EI "With a scarf" at auction AURORA - October 27, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1766 ММД EI "With a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1766 ММД EI "With a scarf" at auction Katz - September 18, 2022
Seller Katz
Date September 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1766 ММД EI "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1766 ММД EI "With a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - July 24, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 24, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1766 ММД EI "With a scarf" at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price

