Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polupoltinnik 1766 ММД EI "With a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 5,97 g
- Pure silver (0,144 oz) 4,4775 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 832,400
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Polupoltinnik
- Year 1766
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (104)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1766 "With a scarf" with mark ММД EI. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 83 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 28,000. Bidding took place March 15, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
123 $
Price in auction currency 95 GBP
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 7950 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date September 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Polupoltinnik 1766 "With a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
