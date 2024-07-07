Polupoltinnik 1765 ММД EI T.I. "With a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1765 "With a scarf" with mark ММД EI T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 925 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place October 7, 2007.

Сondition UNC (16) AU (43) XF (58) VF (54) F (2) No grade (25) Condition (slab) MS62 (6) MS61 (4) MS60 (2) AU58 (4) AU55 (11) AU53 (7) AU50 (9) XF45 (10) XF40 (7) VF35 (15) VF30 (1) VF25 (1) VF20 (4) DETAILS (3) Service NGC (16) RNGA (1) ННР (1) PCGS (1)

