Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polupoltinnik 1765 ММД EI T.I. "With a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Polupoltinnik 1765 ММД EI T.I. "With a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Polupoltinnik 1765 ММД EI T.I. "With a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 5,97 g
  • Pure silver (0,144 oz) 4,4775 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 912,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Polupoltinnik
  • Year 1765
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (199) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1765 "With a scarf" with mark ММД EI T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 925 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place October 7, 2007.

Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF20
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 48 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 48 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition VF20
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1765 ММД EI T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1765 ММД EI T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
