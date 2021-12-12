Polupoltinnik 1764 ММД EI "With a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1764 "With a scarf" with mark ММД EI. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 260 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 9,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Сondition XF (1) VF (2) F (2)