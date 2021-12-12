Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polupoltinnik 1764 ММД EI "With a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 5,97 g
- Pure silver (0,144 oz) 4,4775 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 112,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Polupoltinnik
- Year 1764
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1764 "With a scarf" with mark ММД EI. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 260 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 9,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.
Сondition
- All companies
- London Coin Galleries (2)
- MUNZE (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller MUNZE
Date March 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
1060 $
Price in auction currency 115000 RUB
Where to sell?
For the sale of Polupoltinnik 1764 "With a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search