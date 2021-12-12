Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polupoltinnik 1764 ММД EI "With a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Polupoltinnik 1764 ММД EI "With a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Polupoltinnik 1764 ММД EI "With a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 5,97 g
  • Pure silver (0,144 oz) 4,4775 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 112,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Polupoltinnik
  • Year 1764
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1764 "With a scarf" with mark ММД EI. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 260 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 9,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • London Coin Galleries (2)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia Polupoltinnik 1764 ММД EI "With a scarf" at auction MUNZE - March 2, 2022
Seller MUNZE
Date March 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
1060 $
Price in auction currency 115000 RUB
Russia Polupoltinnik 1764 ММД EI "With a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1764 ММД EI "With a scarf" at auction London Coin Galleries - June 2, 2017
Seller London Coin Galleries
Date June 2, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1764 ММД EI "With a scarf" at auction London Coin Galleries - November 10, 2016
Seller London Coin Galleries
Date November 10, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1764 ММД EI "With a scarf" at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
9465 $
Price in auction currency 9000 CHF

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polupoltinnik 1764 "With a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

