Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polupoltinnik 1764 ММД EI T.I. "With a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Polupoltinnik 1764 ММД EI T.I. "With a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Polupoltinnik 1764 ММД EI T.I. "With a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 5,97 g
  • Pure silver (0,144 oz) 4,4775 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 112,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Polupoltinnik
  • Year 1764
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1764 "With a scarf" with mark ММД EI T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 924 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place October 7, 2007.

Russia Polupoltinnik 1764 ММД EI T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia Polupoltinnik 1764 ММД EI T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
199 $
Price in auction currency 18500 RUB
Russia Polupoltinnik 1764 ММД EI T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Russia Polupoltinnik 1764 ММД EI T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
116 $
Price in auction currency 10000 RUB
Russia Polupoltinnik 1764 ММД EI T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Russia Polupoltinnik 1764 ММД EI T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1764 ММД EI T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - January 8, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1764 ММД EI T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Katz - June 8, 2022
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1764 ММД EI T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Katz - May 15, 2022
Seller Katz
Date May 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1764 ММД EI T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Katz - February 13, 2022
Seller Katz
Date February 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1764 ММД EI T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Знак - June 25, 2021
Seller Знак
Date June 25, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1764 ММД EI T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - December 16, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1764 ММД EI T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Imperial Coin - November 24, 2020
Russia Polupoltinnik 1764 ММД EI T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Imperial Coin - November 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 24, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1764 ММД EI T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - September 23, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1764 ММД EI T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - August 26, 2020
Russia Polupoltinnik 1764 ММД EI T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - August 26, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date August 26, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1764 ММД EI T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Katz - July 4, 2019
Seller Katz
Date July 4, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1764 ММД EI T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Künker - May 9, 2019
Seller Künker
Date May 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1764 ММД EI T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Katz - September 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date September 23, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1764 ММД EI T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Katz - June 24, 2018
Seller Katz
Date June 24, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1764 ММД EI T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2018
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1764 ММД EI T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Katz - April 1, 2018
Seller Katz
Date April 1, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1764 ММД EI T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Imperial Coin - February 27, 2018
Russia Polupoltinnik 1764 ММД EI T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Imperial Coin - February 27, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 27, 2018
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1764 ММД EI T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - February 14, 2018
Russia Polupoltinnik 1764 ММД EI T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - February 14, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date February 14, 2018
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1764 ММД EI T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - September 6, 2017
Russia Polupoltinnik 1764 ММД EI T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - September 6, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date September 6, 2017
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Polupoltinnik 1764 "With a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

