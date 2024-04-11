Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polupoltinnik 1764 ММД EI T.I. "With a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 5,97 g
- Pure silver (0,144 oz) 4,4775 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 112,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Polupoltinnik
- Year 1764
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1764 "With a scarf" with mark ММД EI T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 924 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place October 7, 2007.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
199 $
Price in auction currency 18500 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
116 $
Price in auction currency 10000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 24, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Alexander
Date August 26, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
******
Seller Katz
Date September 23, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2018
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 27, 2018
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
******
