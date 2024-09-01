Poltina 1777 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf". Without mintmasters mark. Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1777 "Without a scarf" with mark СПБ T.I.. Without mintmasters mark. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 441 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 28,000. Bidding took place April 22, 2017.

Сondition UNC (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (1)