Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1777 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf". Without mintmasters mark. Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Without mintmasters mark. Restrike

Obverse Poltina 1777 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" Without mintmasters mark Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Poltina 1777 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" Without mintmasters mark Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 12 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Cord to the right
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1777
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1777 "Without a scarf" with mark СПБ T.I.. Without mintmasters mark. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 441 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 28,000. Bidding took place April 22, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Rare Coins (1)
Russia Poltina 1777 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - April 22, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1777 "Without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

