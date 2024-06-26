Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1796 СПБ IС (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Poltina 1796 СПБ IС - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Poltina 1796 СПБ IС - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 12 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 269,600

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1796
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (62)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1796 with mark СПБ IС. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 41 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 32,000. Bidding took place April 4, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (15)
  • Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Empire (9)
  • Gorny & Mosch (4)
  • Imperial Coin (5)
  • Künker (9)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Rare Coins (5)
  • Rauch (2)
  • RND (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • Знак (2)
Russia Poltina 1796 СПБ IС at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
743 $
Price in auction currency 65000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1796 СПБ IС at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1796 СПБ IС at auction Empire - May 16, 2024
Seller Empire
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
882 $
Price in auction currency 80000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1796 СПБ IС at auction Empire - December 16, 2023
Seller Empire
Date December 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1796 СПБ IС at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1796 СПБ IС at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1796 СПБ IС at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1796 СПБ IС at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1796 СПБ IС at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1796 СПБ IС at auction Знак - March 10, 2023
Seller Знак
Date March 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1796 СПБ IС at auction Spink - October 1, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 1, 2022
Condition VG
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1796 СПБ IС at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1796 СПБ IС at auction Alexander - May 6, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date May 6, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1796 СПБ IС at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1796 СПБ IС at auction Imperial Coin - November 26, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 26, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1796 СПБ IС at auction Alexander - February 13, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1796 СПБ IС at auction Знак - October 26, 2018
Seller Знак
Date October 26, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1796 СПБ IС at auction Empire - July 18, 2018
Seller Empire
Date July 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1796 СПБ IС at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1796 СПБ IС at auction Alexander - June 13, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date June 13, 2018
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1796 СПБ IС at auction Imperial Coin - June 5, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 5, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1796 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

