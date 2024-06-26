Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1796 СПБ IС (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 12 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 269,600
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1796
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (62)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1796 with mark СПБ IС. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 41 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 32,000. Bidding took place April 4, 2008.
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
743 $
Price in auction currency 65000 RUB
Seller Empire
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
882 $
Price in auction currency 80000 RUB
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 26, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date June 13, 2018
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1796 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
