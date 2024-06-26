Poltina 1796 СПБ IС (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1796 with mark СПБ IС. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 41 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 32,000. Bidding took place April 4, 2008.

Сondition UNC (11) AU (10) XF (25) VF (12) F (1) VG (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS63 (5) MS62 (5) MS61 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (2) AU50 (3) XF45 (2) XF40 (4) VF35 (3) VF30 (1) VF20 (2) Service ННР (3) NGC (4) PCGS (1) RNGA (1)

