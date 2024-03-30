Poltina 1795 СПБ АК (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1795 with mark СПБ АК. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 262 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 1,650,000. Bidding took place September 26, 2020.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (2) XF (12) VF (11) VG (1) G (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (3) MS61 (1) AU53 (1) XF40 (3) VF30 (3) VF20 (1) G6 (1) Service RNGA (3) NGC (2)

