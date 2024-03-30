Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1795 СПБ АК (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 12 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 148,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1795
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1795 with mark СПБ АК. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 262 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 1,650,000. Bidding took place September 26, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition MS64 RNGA
Selling price
7603 $
Price in auction currency 620000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date March 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
814 $
Price in auction currency 78750 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 3, 2021
Condition MS64 RNGA
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition MS64 RNGA
Selling price
Seller New York Sale
Date January 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 7, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 2, 2018
Condition AU53
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 16, 2018
Condition XF40
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1795 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
