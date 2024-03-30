Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1795 СПБ АК (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Poltina 1795 СПБ АК - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Poltina 1795 СПБ АК - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 12 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 148,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1795
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1795 with mark СПБ АК. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 262 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 1,650,000. Bidding took place September 26, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Imperial Coin (8)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (5)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Russian Heritage (4)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Stack's (1)
Russia Poltina 1795 СПБ АК at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1795 СПБ АК at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Russia Poltina 1795 СПБ АК at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition MS64 RNGA
Selling price
7603 $
Price in auction currency 620000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1795 СПБ АК at auction AURORA - March 24, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date March 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
814 $
Price in auction currency 78750 RUB
Russia Poltina 1795 СПБ АК at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition VG
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1795 СПБ АК at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1795 СПБ АК at auction Alexander - November 20, 2021
Russia Poltina 1795 СПБ АК at auction Alexander - November 20, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 20, 2021
Condition G6
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1795 СПБ АК at auction Russian Heritage - April 3, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 3, 2021
Condition MS64 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1795 СПБ АК at auction Numisbalt - March 14, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1795 СПБ АК at auction Russian Heritage - September 26, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition MS64 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1795 СПБ АК at auction Rare Coins - September 23, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1795 СПБ АК at auction Katz - July 12, 2020
Seller Katz
Date July 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1795 СПБ АК at auction Imperial Coin - May 5, 2020
Russia Poltina 1795 СПБ АК at auction Imperial Coin - May 5, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 5, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1795 СПБ АК at auction New York Sale - January 16, 2020
Seller New York Sale
Date January 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1795 СПБ АК at auction Imperial Coin - December 17, 2019
Russia Poltina 1795 СПБ АК at auction Imperial Coin - December 17, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 17, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1795 СПБ АК at auction Rare Coins - November 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 20, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1795 СПБ АК at auction Imperial Coin - November 26, 2019
Russia Poltina 1795 СПБ АК at auction Imperial Coin - November 26, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 26, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1795 СПБ АК at auction SINCONA - October 21, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1795 СПБ АК at auction Imperial Coin - April 7, 2019
Russia Poltina 1795 СПБ АК at auction Imperial Coin - April 7, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 7, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1795 СПБ АК at auction Imperial Coin - October 2, 2018
Russia Poltina 1795 СПБ АК at auction Imperial Coin - October 2, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 2, 2018
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1795 СПБ АК at auction Imperial Coin - September 16, 2018
Russia Poltina 1795 СПБ АК at auction Imperial Coin - September 16, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 16, 2018
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1795 СПБ АК at auction Imperial Coin - May 21, 2017
Russia Poltina 1795 СПБ АК at auction Imperial Coin - May 21, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 21, 2017
Condition XF40
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1795 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Category
Year
Search