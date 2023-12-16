Poltina 1794 СПБ АК (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1794 with mark СПБ АК. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5198 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 11,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2010.

Сondition AU (4) XF (4) VF (2) F (1) Condition (slab) AU53 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (1)