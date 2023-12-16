Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1794 СПБ АК (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Poltina 1794 СПБ АК - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Poltina 1794 СПБ АК - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 12 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 72,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1794
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1794 with mark СПБ АК. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5198 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 11,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2010.

Russia Poltina 1794 СПБ АК at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Russia Poltina 1794 СПБ АК at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
195 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Russia Poltina 1794 СПБ АК at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1794 СПБ АК at auction Empire - December 16, 2023
Seller Empire
Date December 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
3089 $
Price in auction currency 280000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1794 СПБ АК at auction Empire - June 1, 2023
Seller Empire
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1794 СПБ АК at auction Rare Coins - June 10, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 10, 2017
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1794 СПБ АК at auction Künker - March 17, 2017
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1794 СПБ АК at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1794 СПБ АК at auction Rauch - April 22, 2013
Seller Rauch
Date April 22, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1794 СПБ АК at auction Künker - June 22, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1794 СПБ АК at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 13, 2010
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1794 СПБ АК at auction Künker - June 20, 2006
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
