Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1794 СПБ АК (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 12 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 72,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1794
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1794 with mark СПБ АК. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5198 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 11,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- COINSTORE (1)
- Empire (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Künker (3)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Rauch (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
195 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Seller Empire
Date December 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
3089 $
Price in auction currency 280000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 10, 2017
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
