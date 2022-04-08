Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1791 СПБ ЯА (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Poltina 1791 СПБ ЯА - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Poltina 1791 СПБ ЯА - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 12 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 26,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1791
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1791 with mark СПБ ЯА. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 51746 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 54,625. Bidding took place May 31, 2007.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Russia Poltina 1791 СПБ ЯА at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Russia Poltina 1791 СПБ ЯА at auction Знак - April 8, 2022
Seller Знак
Date April 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1791 СПБ ЯА at auction Alexander - November 26, 2021
Russia Poltina 1791 СПБ ЯА at auction Alexander - November 26, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 26, 2021
Condition MS64
Selling price
13146 $
Price in auction currency 980179 RUB
Russia Poltina 1791 СПБ ЯА at auction St James’s - June 25, 2021
Seller St James’s
Date June 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1791 СПБ ЯА at auction Russian Heritage - April 3, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 3, 2021
Condition AU58 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1791 СПБ ЯА at auction AURORA - February 24, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date February 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1791 СПБ ЯА at auction Empire - April 18, 2020
Seller Empire
Date April 18, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1791 СПБ ЯА at auction Imperial Coin - May 28, 2019
Russia Poltina 1791 СПБ ЯА at auction Imperial Coin - May 28, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 28, 2019
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1791 СПБ ЯА at auction Alexander - December 5, 2018
Russia Poltina 1791 СПБ ЯА at auction Alexander - December 5, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date December 5, 2018
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1791 СПБ ЯА at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2018
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1791 СПБ ЯА at auction AURORA - October 23, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date October 23, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1791 СПБ ЯА at auction Alexander - September 20, 2018
Russia Poltina 1791 СПБ ЯА at auction Alexander - September 20, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date September 20, 2018
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1791 СПБ ЯА at auction Imperial Coin - September 16, 2018
Russia Poltina 1791 СПБ ЯА at auction Imperial Coin - September 16, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 16, 2018
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1791 СПБ ЯА at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2018
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1791 СПБ ЯА at auction Alexander - September 22, 2017
Russia Poltina 1791 СПБ ЯА at auction Alexander - September 22, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date September 22, 2017
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1791 СПБ ЯА at auction Alexander - July 5, 2017
Russia Poltina 1791 СПБ ЯА at auction Alexander - July 5, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2017
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1791 СПБ ЯА at auction Empire - April 15, 2017
Seller Empire
Date April 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1791 СПБ ЯА at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - March 27, 2017
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 27, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1791 СПБ ЯА at auction Alexander - February 27, 2017
Russia Poltina 1791 СПБ ЯА at auction Alexander - February 27, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date February 27, 2017
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1791 СПБ ЯА at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - October 5, 2016
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date October 5, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1791 СПБ ЯА at auction Heritage - September 13, 2016
Russia Poltina 1791 СПБ ЯА at auction Heritage - September 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1791 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

