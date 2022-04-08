Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1791 СПБ ЯА (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 12 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 26,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1791
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1791 with mark СПБ ЯА. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 51746 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 54,625. Bidding took place May 31, 2007.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Alexander (7)
- AURORA (2)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
- Empire (3)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Heritage (3)
- Imperial Coin (2)
- Künker (2)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- St James’s (1)
- WAG (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Alexander
Date November 26, 2021
Condition MS64
Selling price
13146 $
Price in auction currency 980179 RUB
Seller St James’s
Date June 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 3, 2021
Condition AU58 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date February 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date September 20, 2018
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2018
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date September 22, 2017
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1791 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search