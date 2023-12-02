Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1787 СПБ ЯА (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 12 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1787
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (63)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1787 with mark СПБ ЯА. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 207 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 700,000. Bidding took place December 4, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Alexander
Date January 12, 2022
Condition VF25
Selling price
479 $
Price in auction currency 35700 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
9463 $
Price in auction currency 700000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date June 30, 2021
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition XF45 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date April 7, 2021
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date February 24, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition XF45 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date June 10, 2020
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
