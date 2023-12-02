Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1787 СПБ ЯА (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Poltina 1787 СПБ ЯА - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Poltina 1787 СПБ ЯА - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 12 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1787
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (63)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1787 with mark СПБ ЯА. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 207 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 700,000. Bidding took place December 4, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (14)
  • AURORA (3)
  • Empire (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Imperial Coin (5)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (8)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • New York Sale (2)
  • Rare Coins (10)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (6)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Poltina 1787 СПБ ЯА at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1787 СПБ ЯА at auction Alexander - January 12, 2022
Russia Poltina 1787 СПБ ЯА at auction Alexander - January 12, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date January 12, 2022
Condition VF25
Selling price
479 $
Price in auction currency 35700 RUB
Russia Poltina 1787 СПБ ЯА at auction Rare Coins - December 4, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
9463 $
Price in auction currency 700000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1787 СПБ ЯА at auction Rare Coins - October 2, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 2, 2021
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1787 СПБ ЯА at auction Katz - August 1, 2021
Seller Katz
Date August 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1787 СПБ ЯА at auction Alexander - August 28, 2021
Russia Poltina 1787 СПБ ЯА at auction Alexander - August 28, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2021
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1787 СПБ ЯА at auction Alexander - June 30, 2021
Russia Poltina 1787 СПБ ЯА at auction Alexander - June 30, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date June 30, 2021
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1787 СПБ ЯА at auction Russian Heritage - June 13, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition XF45 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1787 СПБ ЯА at auction Alexander - April 7, 2021
Russia Poltina 1787 СПБ ЯА at auction Alexander - April 7, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date April 7, 2021
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1787 СПБ ЯА at auction AURORA - February 24, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date February 24, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1787 СПБ ЯА at auction Katz - January 31, 2021
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1787 СПБ ЯА at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2020
Condition XF40 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1787 СПБ ЯА at auction Alexander - December 9, 2020
Russia Poltina 1787 СПБ ЯА at auction Alexander - December 9, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date December 9, 2020
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1787 СПБ ЯА at auction Russian Heritage - September 26, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition XF45 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1787 СПБ ЯА at auction Alexander - August 26, 2020
Russia Poltina 1787 СПБ ЯА at auction Alexander - August 26, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date August 26, 2020
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1787 СПБ ЯА at auction Rare Coins - June 6, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1787 СПБ ЯА at auction Alexander - June 10, 2020
Russia Poltina 1787 СПБ ЯА at auction Alexander - June 10, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date June 10, 2020
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1787 СПБ ЯА at auction Russian Heritage - October 12, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition AU50 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1787 СПБ ЯА at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1787 СПБ ЯА at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2019
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1787 СПБ ЯА at auction Russian Heritage - April 20, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 20, 2019
Condition AU50 RNGA
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1787 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1787 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Poltina Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search