Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1779 СПБ ФЛ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Poltina 1779 СПБ ФЛ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Poltina 1779 СПБ ФЛ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Morton & Eden Ltd

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 12 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 155,400

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1779
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1779 with mark СПБ ФЛ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 400,000. Bidding took place November 15, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
Russia Poltina 1779 СПБ ФЛ at auction Alexander - November 26, 2021
Russia Poltina 1779 СПБ ФЛ at auction Alexander - November 26, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 26, 2021
Condition MS61
Selling price
5365 $
Price in auction currency 400000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1779 СПБ ФЛ at auction Alexander - March 24, 2017
Russia Poltina 1779 СПБ ФЛ at auction Alexander - March 24, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date March 24, 2017
Condition AU50
Selling price
4000 $
Price in auction currency 4000 USD
Russia Poltina 1779 СПБ ФЛ at auction Morton & Eden - July 2, 2015
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 2, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1779 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

