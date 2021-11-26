Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1779 СПБ ФЛ (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Morton & Eden Ltd
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 12 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 155,400
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1779
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1779 with mark СПБ ФЛ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 400,000. Bidding took place November 15, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- Morton & Eden (1)
