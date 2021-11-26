Poltina 1779 СПБ ФЛ (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1779 with mark СПБ ФЛ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 400,000. Bidding took place November 15, 2021.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS61 (1) AU50 (1)